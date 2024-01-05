05.01.2024 23:00:00

Forget Microsoft, Here's a Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy

Investors piled into both Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in 2023. The software giants outperformed a rallying Nasdaq Composite index last year, mainly thanks to soaring optimism about artificial intelligence (AI) and its ability to boost the value of creative and productive software platforms in the years ahead.While Microsoft has its advantages in this arena, it's far from an ideal growth stock. Let's look at a few reasons why an investor might prefer Adobe shares to gain exposure to the AI boom right now.Adobe has some workflow software products that help enterprises in the same way that Microsoft does, but its creative focus exposes the business to more gains in the generative AI niche as opposed to Microsoft's core productivity solutions.

