02.12.2023 13:15:00

Forget Microsoft: These Are the Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

Investors have pushed Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock to new highs in recent weeks. The tech giant's share price performance is trouncing the wider market, having soared nearly 60% this year. By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite gained 36%.Some investors are concerned that this rally has made Microsoft a less compelling growth stock. It's approaching $3 trillion in market capitalization, after all, and Wall Street is well aware of its many sales catalysts ahead. These include artificial intelligence (AI) and the rising demand for video games and cybersecurity software in the years to come.If you'd like exposure to some of these industries but are turned off by Microsoft's elevated valuation, there are some good alternatives to consider. Read on for reasons to buy Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

07.11.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
06.11.23 Microsoft Outperform Bernstein Research
25.10.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
25.10.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

