MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
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03.07.2026 08:05:00
Forget MP Materials. This Established "Picks and Shovels" Mining Giant Is the Safer Way to Play the Metals Supercycle.
The metals supercycle argument holds that long-term spending on decarbonization, electrification, renewable energy, and AI infrastructure will boost end demand for miners, even as supply constraints remain real and constant. While this presents opportunities for rare earth companies like MP Materials (NYSE: MP) and copper miners like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), there's a key difference in their risk/reward calculations that favors the latter.If you believe in the metals supercycle argument, loosely sketched out above, then it makes sense to invest in a stock that best manifests that view, rather than one that contains risks over and above that view. In this context, I think Freeport-McMoRan is a better investment than MP Materials on a risk/reward basis for metals supercycle investors.MP Materials is a fine and worthy stock, but investors need to carry the execution risk inherent in its construction of a rare-earth magnet manufacturing facility in Northlake, Texas, known as "10X." On top of that its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is not without controversy, not least as the DoD has invested in the company and provided it with a 10-year pricing floor guarantee, and, according to the press release, "DoD has agreed to ensure that 100% of the magnets produced at the 10X Facility will be purchased by defense and commercial customers."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)