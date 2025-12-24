MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012

24.12.2025 23:28:00
Forget MP Materials: This Rare Earth Stock Is Up 21% in 2025 With More Upside Ahead
Since the start of the year, MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock price has rallied by nearly 250%. This far outperformed the S&P 500 index, which is up by around 17% during the same time frame. Yet while shares in this rare earth metals company delivered such strong outperformance this year, it doesn't mean the same thing will happen in 2026.While geopolitical factors suggest further favorable times ahead for U.S.-based rare-earth metals companies, MP Materials may no longer be the best way to capitalize on the trend.Rather, it may be shares in one of MP Materials' smaller competitors that offer an even greater path to upside over the next 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
