MP Materials a Aktie

MP Materials a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.12.2025 23:28:00

Forget MP Materials: This Rare Earth Stock Is Up 21% in 2025 With More Upside Ahead

Since the start of the year, MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock price has rallied by nearly 250%. This far outperformed the S&P 500 index, which is up by around 17% during the same time frame. Yet while shares in this rare earth metals company delivered such strong outperformance this year, it doesn't mean the same thing will happen in 2026.While geopolitical factors suggest further favorable times ahead for U.S.-based rare-earth metals companies, MP Materials may no longer be the best way to capitalize on the trend.Rather, it may be shares in one of MP Materials' smaller competitors that offer an even greater path to upside over the next 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten