+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 14:53:00

Forget Nike: Billionaires Are Buying Up This Activewear Stock Instead

Nike is the unrivaled king of athletic wear. It is the dominant name in athletic footwear, by far, and it has created such a strong brand that even though it's an activewear brand, it is the top-selling clothing brand in the U.S., also by a wide margin.There are plenty of reasons to hold on to Nike stock. But there are smaller brands that are growing much faster, and many billionaire investors are out for growth. They're often fund managers who are paid by high-net-worth individuals to get results, and these days, they're buying Nike rival Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU).Billionaire investors were scooping up shares of Lululemon in 2024's first quarter. Israel Englander of Millenium Management added 64,488 shares, increasing his position by 346%, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors added 209,776 shares, increasing his position by 116%, and Jeff Yass of Susquehanna purchased 144,704 shares, increasing his position by 111%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nike Inc.mehr Analysen

20.06.24 Nike Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.06.24 Nike Overweight Barclays Capital
18.06.24 Nike Buy UBS AG
14.06.24 Nike Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.06.24 Nike Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B- 10 000,00 1,08% Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-
Nike Inc. 89,37 1,46% Nike Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Märkte in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

Nachrichten