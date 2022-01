Forget Novocure's Big Drop; Focus on the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) have plunged more than 70% below their highs set last summer. What should investors do? In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Jan. 19, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli talk about why focusing on the long-term prospects of this healthcare stock is the best move.Continue reading