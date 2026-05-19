NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.05.2026 07:41:00
Forget Nvidia. 1 of These 3 Hyperscalers Could Be the Top AI Stock Through 2030.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reports earnings on May 20, and the conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) tends to start and end with the chipmaker. But the companies funding the AI boom -- buying Nvidia's chips and building the data centers that house them -- may be a more interesting place to put new money to work right now.Combined 2026 capital spending from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is tracking to roughly $570 billion. That is an unprecedented level of capital allocation, even for big tech. And while each of these three cloud giants has its own reasons for investor excitement, the latest quarterly results suggest the better long-term ideas may not be the names investors might expect.Here is a closer look at each one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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