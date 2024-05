Forget Nvidia: 1 Super Semiconductor Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) happens mostly in large, centralized data centers filled with powerful graphics processing units (GPUs). Nvidia remains the go-to provider of those chips, and its H100 GPU was responsible for an impressive 217% increase in the company's data center revenue in its most recent fiscal year.However, competition is coming. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its own lineup of data center GPUs designed for processing AI workloads, and it received strong demand from many of the same customers that fueled Nvidia 's growth. Plus, AMD took an early lead in a different area of the AI chip space that is already yielding incredible financial rewards.According to The Wall Street Journal, a clear majority of analysts on Wall Street gives AMD stock the highest possible buy rating, and here's why investors may want to follow their lead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel