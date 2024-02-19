|
19.02.2024 10:40:00
Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks With More Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 last year. It soared 239% as investors added shares to their portfolios in anticipation of a boom in artificial intelligence (AI) spending. That buying spree has continued in earnest this year, with Nvidia's stock advancing another 50%.There are still plenty of reasons to own Nvidia. The company not only dominates the market for machine learning processors, but also participates in other parts of the AI economy, including networking equipment, subscription software, and cloud services. However, Wall Street currently sees more upside in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO), as detailed by the consensus price targets below:The most prudent way to benefit from AI is to buy a basket of stocks. Here's why investors should consider including Amazon and Docebo in their AI baskets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
