Forget Nvidia. 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Instead.

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds more promise than any technology in history. It has already proven its ability to complete some tasks in a fraction of the time that humans can, from summarizing lengthy documents to writing computer code in a matter of seconds. Depending which Wall Street forecast you rely upon, it could add anywhere from $7 trillion to $200 trillion to the global economy in the coming decade.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the poster child of the AI revolution because its data center chips have been critical to the development, training, and deployment of almost every significant AI model to date. Surging data center revenue has catapulted the company to a market capitalization of almost $1.8 trillion -- and $1 trillion of that value has been added in the past 12 months alone.There is still scope for upside in Nvidia stock, especially if Wall Street's AI forecasts prove accurate. But I'm going to explain why Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are better value AI plays right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel