|
23.03.2024 10:15:00
Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Instead
When it comes to investing in artificial intelligence (AI), it may seem like Nvidia is the main focus of investors. The company has muscled its way into the "Magnificent Seven" as it claims between 80% and 95% of the AI chip market.However, Nvidia has also grown to a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 36, leading some to question whether that stock has become overvalued. Investors may want to look to other AI stocks, and two hold the potential to deliver outsize investor returns.Investors may have to look no further than Nvidia's manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM). As the leading producer of the world's most advanced chips, TSMC makes Nvidia's success possible. Additionally, it is the leading manufacturer of chips for companies like Apple and AMD and has even attracted business from an emerging competitor in its industry, Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.03.24
|NVIDIA-CEO: NVIDIA-Chips deutlich leistungsfähiger als die Konkurrenz (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: UBS erhöht Kursziel für NVIDIA (dpa-AFX)
|
22.03.24
|Börse New York: Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Börsianer in Habachtstellung: S&P 500 pendelt um Nulllinie (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)