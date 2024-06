Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Instead

Investors seem to love artificial intelligence (AI) stocks these days, and one of the most adept companies at capitalizing on this trend is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The role that Nvidia 's AI chips play in making the technology a reality justifies this excitement to a significant extent.The problem with investing in Nvidia at this point though is its monstrous size and elevated valuation. At a 39 price-to-sales (P/S) ratio and a $3.1 trillion market cap, one would be right to wonder whether Nvidia can maintain its growth pace.Fortunately, investors have alternatives as there are other AI stocks available at lower prices and market caps. A quick search should lead investors to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Let's take a closer look at these two AI stock alternatives.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel