Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now

The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips went through the roof over the past year or so. Tech giants, start-ups, and governments are looking to get their hands on the most powerful chips available in the market to train AI models and deploy AI applications.According to Deloitte, the market for generative AI chips could exceed $50 billion in revenue in 2024, up from almost nothing in 2022. Nvidia has been a big beneficiary of this booming demand for AI chips. Its revenue in the latest fiscal year 2024 is estimated to have increased to just over $59 billion, which would be a whopping 119% increase over the previous year.What's more, Nvidia 's dominant share of the AI chip market and the long-term growth opportunity illustrate why analysts are forecasting its earnings to double each year for the next five years. All this indicates that shares of Nvidia could keep heading higher following tremendous gains of 231% in the past year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel