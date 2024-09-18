18.09.2024 11:35:00

Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market since the technology exploded in popularity toward the end of 2022. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are witnessing massive demand because of their ability to train large language models (LLMs) and handle inference workloads.However, the recent price action suggests that Nvidia investors are now looking for alternatives to capitalize on the AI boom. Shares haven't exactly taken off following the release of Nvidia's fiscal 2025 second-quarter results late last month. Investors are probably skeptical of Nvidia's prospects because the company has grown at an incredible pace in recent quarters, and it may possibly head toward an eventual slowdown.For instance, Nvidia's year-over-year revenue growth projection of 80% for the current quarter would be slower than the 122% growth it recorded in the previous quarter. It is also worth noting that the chipmaker finished fiscal 2024 with a 126% spike in revenue to $60.9 billion. Analysts are forecasting its top line to increase by a similar margin this year to $125 billion. But, as the following chart shows, Nvidia's growth is expected to taper off over the next couple of fiscal years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

