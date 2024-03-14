Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 10:35:00

Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With More Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares soared 270% over the past year as enthusiasm for all things related to artificial intelligence (AI) whipped investors into a frenzy. But some on Wall Street think the chipmaker is nearing the end of its record run, at least for the time being. Indeed, some analysts see Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) as better AI stocks to buy right now.Here are the median 12-month price targets for each company and the implied upside or downside compared to the current share price:These price targets do not mean Nvidia is a poor investment. Those numbers are simply educated guesses about what could happen in the next year. Even if Nvidia underperforms during that period, the stock could still outperform over the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

