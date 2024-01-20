|
20.01.2024 18:00:00
Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich in 2024
As the company supplying 80% of the necessary training chips, Nvidia was arguably the biggest winner in 2023's artificial intelligence (AI) boom. That said, it makes sense for investors to diversify their holdings to target different sides of the long-term opportunity. Let's look at why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could also have a place in your portfolio in 2024 and beyond. With a market cap of $1.79 trillion, Alphabet is already the fourth-largest company in the world, and it will take a lot of momentum to power continued expansion. But AI may be able to do the trick. The tech giant is heavily incorporating AI infrastructure into its cloud-computing platform, which could generate much-needed diversification and long-term growth.Among AI companies, Nvidia is particularly successful because it targets the "picks and shovels" side of the opportunity, minimizing competition while maximizing the total addressable market for its products. Google is developing a similar strategy (albeit higher on the value chain) by turning Google Cloud into a one-stop shop for all its enterprise clients' data-management and AI training needs. And while Google isn't the only cloud-service provider employing this strategy, it has some key advantages. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
