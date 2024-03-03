|
03.03.2024 13:00:00
Forget Nvidia: 2 Fantastic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Instead
Putting aside Nvidia is practically impossible, considering nearly every large technology company in America seems to be racing to buy its data center chips designed to process artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Plus, Nvidia stock was the best performer in the S&P 500 index in 2023 with a 239% gain, and it's already up another 61% in 2024.But the AI industry is expanding quickly, and a number of other opportunities warrant attention, so let's forget Nvidia for a moment.Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is the world's largest cybersecurity company, and it's applying AI across its product portfolio to deliver advanced protection against modern threats. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), on the other hand, is an under-the-radar cloud services provider emerging as an on-ramp to the AI revolution for small and mid-size businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
