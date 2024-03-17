|
17.03.2024 13:07:00
Forget Nvidia: 2 Super Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the role model for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company is worth a whopping $2.2 trillion as of this writing, with $1.5 trillion of that value added within the last 12 months alone. Nvidia's recent success boils down to its data center chips designed for processing AI workloads, which continue to attract incredible demand.But despite capturing the lion's share of investors' attention, Nvidia isn't the only opportunity in the semiconductor space. According to The Wall Street Journal, analysts have a consensus overweight (bullish) rating on two other names: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS). Here's why owning shares of AMD and Axcelis might be a fantastic idea, too.
