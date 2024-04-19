Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 11:57:00

Forget Nvidia: 2 Super Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has popped 223% over the past year, catapulting the company to a $2.1 trillion valuation (only Apple and Microsoft are worth more). Nvidia makes powerful graphics processing chips (GPUs) for the data center that are designed to handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and the company is overwhelmed with demand.But while investors are (understandably) laser-focused on Nvidia, they might be overlooking other opportunities in the chip sector. According to The Wall Street Journal, analysts have a consensus overweight (bullish) rating on two other names: Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS). Here's why following Wall Street's lead and buying shares of Micron and Axcelis might be an excellent idea.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

