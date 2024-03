Forget Nvidia: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Instead

There's no doubt that Nvidia is the stock everyone's talking about right now. And I won't say Nvidia doesn't deserve its flowers. However, investing is sometimes about moving against the crowd, looking for the gem everyone else is overlooking.So instead of homing in on Nvidia like everyone else is, consider looking at some great growth stocks that are not only using artificial intelligence (AI) effectively, but have overlooked fundamentals and valuations that could set up investors for stellar long-term investment returns.Here are two AI stocks you need to have on your radar:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel