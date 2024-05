Forget Nvidia: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Instead

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to crush the market. The leading designer of accelerator chips for the explosive artificial intelligence (AI) market has seen a 215% stock price run in 52 weeks, including an 82% jump since the start of 2024. Nvidia is going from strength to strength, beating analyst estimates in each earnings report and building a mountain of AI-based profits.But the stock market has priced a lot of future success into Nvidia 's stock. The AI hardware master trades at kingly valuation ratios such as 75 times earnings and 34 times sales. I completely understand if you're not comfortable buying into a trillion-dollar stock at these lofty prices, no matter how bright its future might be. After all, I sold some of my own Nvidia stock a couple of months ago in order to reinvest some winnings in lower-priced growth stocks.Let's look at two tech stocks that, like Nvidia , have strong growth potential today. One is available at a far more attractive valuation, and the other operates in a less crowded industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel