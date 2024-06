Forget Nvidia: 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Instead

There's no denying that technology titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been many investors' favorite way of plugging into the artificial intelligence (AI) craze over the past 18 months. And rightfully so. Its processors form the backbone of most AI platforms.As is so often the case though, time and reality are catching up with Nvidia . Competitors are diligently working to close the market-share gap, and (because it's already so big) accelerated Nvidia 's growth pace is set to slow. Its shares are also very expensive as measured by some metrics ... a premium that has some investors questioning how much further it can go near-term.Translation: It may be time to start shopping around for other ways to invest in the next stage of the AI revolution. Here are three other AI stocks to consider instead of (or at least in addition to) Nvidia .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel