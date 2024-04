Forget Nvidia: 3 Prominent Billionaire Investors Are Selling It and Buying These 6 Value Stocks Instead

Over the last three decades, Wall Street has enjoyed no shortage of next-big-thing investment trends. Following the advent of the internet, a number of game-changing innovations have taken shape, including genome decoding and blockchain technology, to name a few. But there's nothing that's captivated the attention of investors since the internet changed the corporate landscape quite like artificial intelligence (AI).When describing "AI," I'm talking about the use of software and systems for tasks that would normally be overseen by humans. Machine learning allows these systems to evolve over time without human intervention in order to become more effective at their tasks, or perhaps even learn new tasks.AI has utility across most sectors and industries, which is probably what led the analysts at PwC to estimate that this innovation would add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Big dollar figures like this won't go unnoticed.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel