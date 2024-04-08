|
08.04.2024 11:06:00
Forget Nvidia: 3 Prominent Billionaire Investors Are Selling It and Buying These 6 Value Stocks Instead
Over the last three decades, Wall Street has enjoyed no shortage of next-big-thing investment trends. Following the advent of the internet, a number of game-changing innovations have taken shape, including genome decoding and blockchain technology, to name a few. But there's nothing that's captivated the attention of investors since the internet changed the corporate landscape quite like artificial intelligence (AI).When describing "AI," I'm talking about the use of software and systems for tasks that would normally be overseen by humans. Machine learning allows these systems to evolve over time without human intervention in order to become more effective at their tasks, or perhaps even learn new tasks.AI has utility across most sectors and industries, which is probably what led the analysts at PwC to estimate that this innovation would add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Big dollar figures like this won't go unnoticed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.04.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Intel-Aktie verliert: Intel will mit Chip-Offensive NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen (dpa-AFX)
|
10.04.24
|Neue NVIDIA-Konkurrenz: Alphabet steigt ins Rennen um KI-Chips ein - Aktie nach Rekordhoch leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 fällt nachmittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 gibt mittags nach (finanzen.at)