16.05.2024 16:30:00

Forget Nvidia: 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead

If you're eager to invest in the semiconductor industry, you have plenty of reason. Semiconductors are in myriad things we use every day -- including our smartphones, cars, and even toothbrushes. Plus, the industry is expected to grow at a solid clip in the years to come. Estimates differ, of course, but per the folks at Allied Market Research, the semiconductor market is expected to nearly double in size between 2021 and 2031, reaching $1 billion. The Semiconductor Industry Association recently reported January 2024 global semiconductor industry sales up 15% year over year.The most appealing semiconductor stock, arguably, is Nvidia, in large part due to its torrid recent growth. It's up an eye-popping 19,000% over the past decade, averaging annual gains of 69%. For context, the S&P 500 averaged gains of nearly 12% in that same period. According to some analysts, though, Nvidia shares may have gotten ahead of themselves and may be due to fall in price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

