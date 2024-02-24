24.02.2024 19:13:00

Forget Nvidia: AMD Could Be Super Micro Computer's New Best Friend

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), more commonly known as Supermicro, has seen its stock skyrocket by 2,220% over the past three years. That stunning rally was fueled by the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) market, which drove data center operators to purchase more of its high-performance AI servers.A lot of Supermicro's growth can be directly attributed to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which provides the high-end GPUs that process complex machine learning and AI tasks. Nvidia worked closely with Supermicro to design a new line of servers and workstations that fully supported its H100 GPUs, and that tight relationship enabled Supermicro to carve out a high-growth niche with its AI servers in the heavily commoditized market for pre-built servers.

