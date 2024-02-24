|
24.02.2024 19:13:00
Forget Nvidia: AMD Could Be Super Micro Computer's New Best Friend
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), more commonly known as Supermicro, has seen its stock skyrocket by 2,220% over the past three years. That stunning rally was fueled by the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) market, which drove data center operators to purchase more of its high-performance AI servers.A lot of Supermicro's growth can be directly attributed to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which provides the high-end GPUs that process complex machine learning and AI tasks. Nvidia worked closely with Supermicro to design a new line of servers and workstations that fully supported its H100 GPUs, and that tight relationship enabled Supermicro to carve out a high-growth niche with its AI servers in the heavily commoditized market for pre-built servers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nvidia erstmals 2 Billionen Dollar wert (dpa-AFX)
|
23.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|AI boom catapults Nvidia into tech’s big league (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Nvidia chip frenzy drives markets to new heights (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Nvidia chip frenzy drives markets to new heights (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Nvidia erstmals 2 Billionen Dollar wert (dpa-AFX)