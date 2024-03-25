|
25.03.2024 10:28:00
Forget Nvidia: Another Super Semiconductor Stock Just Hit a New Record High, and It's Not Too Late to Buy
The semiconductor industry is the beating heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. It produces the advanced chips for data centers where developers build, train, and deploy their AI models. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) are best-in-class for those applications.Nvidia stock has more than tripled over the last 12 months, carrying the company to a $2.2 trillion valuation. Only Apple and Microsoft are worth more.Nvidia will likely continue to create value for investors, so I'm being facetious when I tell you to forget about the company. But the AI industry is evolving quickly and a number of other stocks in the chip space are also surging. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock just hit a record high of $113.50, surpassing its previous best-ever level from two years ago. Here's why it's not too late to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
