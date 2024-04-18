|
18.04.2024 10:06:00
Forget Nvidia: Billionaire Daniel Loeb Owns $2.2 Billion Worth of These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead
When it comes to investing in artificial intelligence (AI), one stock that is absolutely hard to ignore is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company almost single-handedly kicked off the AI revolution by developing the graphics processing units (GPUs) that make AI possible. The results of Nvidia's fiscal 2024 (ended Jan. 28) help illustrate its uncontested success. Revenue of $61 billion soared 126% year over year, while its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $11.93 surged 586%.I have no doubts that Nvidia will continue to succeed, but others have doubts. The potential for cyclicality in the chip industry, a frothy valuation, and rising fears of competition have some investors looking for viable alternatives, and following the example of a successful money manager might provide ideas.Billionaire Daniel Loeb made his bones as the CEO of Third Point, the hedge fund he founded in 1995. From seed capital of just $3.4 million, Loeb spun that into a financial empire worth $6.6 billion. He's made no secret about his feelings regarding AI, which he views as "transformational," and believes a "profound economic upheaval" is under way. While there are many stocks that will reap the benefits of generative AI, a quick look at Third Point's holdings reveals three that have the Loeb seal of approval -- and none of them are named Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.04.24
|NVIDIA-Konkurrenz Oracle: Milliardeninvestition in KI (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|1. Quartal 2024: Norwegischer Staatsfonds erzielt dank Aktien von NVIDIA und Microsoft Rekordgewinn (Reuters)
|
17.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in NVIDIA von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
13.04.24
|Mag 7-Aktien NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Wer brillierte und wer enttäuschte im 1. Quartal? (finanzen.at)
|
12.04.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie sinkt: Raymond James sorgt mit optimistischer Einschätzung für Aufschwung (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|22.03.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.03.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.03.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Loeb AG (PS)
|234,00
|0,43%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|796,10
|0,16%