Forget Nvidia: Billionaire Investors Are Selling It and Buying These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead

Over the past 30 years, one of Wall Street's few constants is that there's always a next-big-thing trend or innovation garnering the attention of professional and everyday investors alike.At the moment, no trend is captivating the attention and pocketbooks of investors quite like artificial intelligence (AI).When discussing "AI," I'm talking about the use of software and systems to handle tasks that humans would normally manage. However, the true value of AI is seen with the incorporation of machine learning, which allows AI software and systems to evolve over time so they can become more efficient at their tasks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel