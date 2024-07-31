+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren ????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 11:40:00

Forget Nvidia: Billionaire Ken Griffin Raised His Position in This Rival AI Stock by More Than 500%

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have soared, resulting in a major boost for investors that got in on the shares early. And many billionaire investors have benefited -- including Ken Griffin, chief executive of Citadel. Griffin initially bought Nvidia back in 2013, and as recently as late last year his fund held more than three million shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant.But Griffin wasn't a buyer of Nvidia in recent months. In fact, in the first quarter of this year, he reduced his position in Nvidia by 68% to about 1.1 million shares. And at the same time, he increased his holding of another AI stock by more than 500%. Does this mean that, like Griffin, you should forget Nvidia and bet on this AI player? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Ai Holdings Corp
NVIDIA Corp.

ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

