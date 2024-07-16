|
16.07.2024 11:06:00
Forget Nvidia: Billionaires Are Dumping It and Piling Into These 3 Surprising Value Stocks Instead
For three decades, investors have been patiently waiting for the next great innovation to come along that would rival what the internet did for corporate America. The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) might be just what the doctor ordered.Artificial intelligence allows software and systems to oversee tasks that humans would normally undertake. The key to AI's seemingly limitless potential is that software and systems have the capacity to learn without human intervention. This gives the technology utility in pretty much every facet of the U.S. and global economy.Though growth estimates are all over the map, the most eye-popping forecast comes from the analysts at PwC, who believe AI can add an estimated $15.7 trillion to the global economy by the turn of the decade. With dollar figures this immense, it's not a surprise that Wall Street's smartest and richest money managers have been piling into AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Handel in New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:22
|NVIDIA-Aktie im Minus: Frankreichs Kartellbehörde nimmt NVIDIA unter die Lupe (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Dienstagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 steigt zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)