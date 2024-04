Forget Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling It and Buying These 2 High-Octane Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Instead

Over the past three decades, Wall Street has never been at a loss for next-big-thing investment trends or innovations that could change the growth trajectory for the U.S. and global economy. Seemingly nothing has rivaled the advent of the internet, in terms of game-changing growth potential, until the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution came along.In its simplest form, AI involves the use of software and systems for tasks that would normally be overseen by humans. Giving software and systems the ability to learn and evolve over time (i.e., machine learning capabilities) without human intervention means AI has theoretical utility in almost every sector and industry. It's why the analysts at PwC estimate AI could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.When big numbers like this get tossed around, Wall Street's brightest minds take notice. But while billionaires have been eager to take advantage of the rise of AI by putting their money to work in high-octane growth stocks, they've also not been shy about reducing their stakes in what I've come to refer to as the "infrastructure backbone" of the AI movement.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel