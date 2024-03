Forget Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling It and Buying This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Instead

It's been another banner start to the year for Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all firmly placed the 2022 bear market in the rearview mirror and blasted to record-closing highs. While there have been pockets of strength in various sectors and industries, much of the heavy lifting for the current bull market can be attributed to the "Magnificent Seven."As their collective name implies, the Magnificent Seven are seven of the largest and most influential publicly traded companies. They're often industry leaders (sometimes in more than one category) and traditionally on the cutting edge of technological innovation(s). In order of descending market cap, the Magnificent Seven stocks are:Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel