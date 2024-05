Forget Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling It and Piling Into 2 Rapidly Growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead

With few exceptions over the last three decades, investors have always had a next-big-thing investment trend or innovation to look forward to. But since the advent of the internet in the mid-1990s, other next-big-thing trends have consistently come up short. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) aims to change that.In its simplest form, AI relies on software and systems to handle tasks that humans would normally oversee. What gives AI its undeniably lofty ceiling is the ability for these systems to learn and evolve without human intervention over time. Being able to infiltrate almost every sector and industry of the global economy can lead to trillions of dollars in added consumption-side benefits and productivity gains by the end of the decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel