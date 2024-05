Forget Nvidia: Buy These 2 Hypergrowth Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead

Roughly three decades ago, the advent of the internet completely changed the growth arc for corporate America. Since then, countless next-big-thing investments have come and gone with moderate success. However, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) may be the first game-changing innovation that gives the advent of the internet a run for its money.With AI and machine learning, software and systems are able to learn and evolve without human intervention. The ability to become more proficient at their tasks, as well as learn new tasks, gives AI systems utility in most sectors and industries. It's the likely catalyst behind PwC's otherworldly estimate that AI can add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel