Forget Nvidia: Buy This Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Instead

Excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) has created many millionaires this year, as chip stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have skyrocketed 230% since Jan. 1. The company has significantly profited from increased demand for graphics processing units (GPUs), which are crucial for training AI models.Nvidia's business exploded this year. However, it is worth looking at companies at slightly earlier stages in their AI journeys, as they could have more room to run in the coming years.Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is an exciting option, with years of experience in the chip market. The company also plans to launch a new AI GPU in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel