Forget Nvidia: Buy This Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Instead

There's no denying Nvidia has been the centerpiece of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution thus far. Its technology is used in the vast majority of the world's AI platforms simply because it offers the most computing power. And Nvidia shares have performed accordingly since the movement got going in earnest early last year.As is the case with any other industry, however, time is driving changes on the AI front. Nvidia is no longer the market's top opportunity. This title is shifting toward Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), which is arguably better positioned to capitalize on the next chapter of AI's growth story.Nvidia isn't doomed. But it would be naïve to not recognize that most of AI's easy money has already been made. Competition is heating up. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices are stepping up their games. Price wars are underway.