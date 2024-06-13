|
13.06.2024 14:30:00
Forget Nvidia, Buy This Magnificent Growth Stock Instead
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the talk of the stock market these days. The artificial intelligence (AI) stock has hit a $3 trillion valuation and it looks unstoppable. But the danger in jumping aboard that bandwagon is that sooner or later, the excitement stops, and you may find out you bought shares near or at the peak.Investors have fallen into trouble with exciting growth stocks in the past, buying COVID stocks, meme stocks, metaverse stocks, and other thematic stocks only to see those investments falter. Maybe Nvidia will prove to be the exception, but there are arguably better valued growth stocks to buy right now. One healthcare stock that looks promising if you're a long-term investor is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). You're still investing in next-gen technologies, and this is a magnificent stock that could have plenty more room to run in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
