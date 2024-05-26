26.05.2024 14:10:00

Forget Nvidia, Buy This Magnificent Healthcare Stock Instead

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a great stock to own, and it could remain that way for long-term investors. However, the problem is that it's trading at nearly 40 times its future profits. At such a high valuation, it sets a high bar for the business and effectively prices in a lot of future growth already. It could make it difficult for the stock to continue to generate high returns. Even if it does, at such an inflated valuation, the risk of a potential sell-off is high if the business falls short of analyst and investor expectations.There are arguably better opportunities out there for investors than just buying shares of Nvidia. There are magnificent stocks to buy in other industries, such as healthcare, which may provide investors with safer and better overall investment options. One stock that looks particularly attractive right now is AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).AbbVie hasn't been nearly as hot a buy as Nvidia, and for good reason -- its growth rate has been underwhelming. During the first three months of the year, the company's revenue totaled $12.3 billion and was up less than 1% year over year.

23.05.24 NVIDIA Halten DZ BANK
23.05.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.05.24 NVIDIA Overweight Morgan Stanley
23.05.24 NVIDIA Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.05.24 NVIDIA Overweight Barclays Capital
NVIDIA Corp. 976,90 2,02% NVIDIA Corp.

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

