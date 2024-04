Forget Nvidia: Buy This Millionaire Maker Stock For Your Portfolio Instead

The hottest stock of our time is definitely Nvidia . After rising over 1,000% in the last five years to a market cap greater than $2 trillion, Nvidia has made millions of dollars for investors who held for the long term.But I'm here to tell you that investing in Nvidia today is a poor move. After seeing its stock go through such a meteoric rise, the company now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 63, which is more than double the market average. This is after its earnings have gone up 800% in the last five years, too. Nvidia investors have gotten ahead of themselves, making the stock a risky purchase at today's prices.Instead, investors should look at Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). The online dating company is getting no love -- pun intended -- from investors today and trades at a cheap earnings multiple, even though it is poised to grow its earnings over the next few years and beyond. Here's why you should buy Match Group stock for your portfolio right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel