21.07.2024 20:30:00
Forget Nvidia: Consider These 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Buy Instead
An investment of $5,000 made in shares of Nvidia 10 years ago would now be worth more than $1.2 million. A big chunk of those gains have arrived since the beginning of 2023 once the company's business took off remarkably thanks to the red-hot demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused graphics cards.There is a good chance that Nvidia's stunning stock market rally could continue thanks to the company's dominant position in the market for AI chips, as well as additional catalysts in the form of gaming, automotive, and digital twins. However, savvy investors may be looking for options other than Nvidia to capitalize on the AI boom.That won't be surprising as Nvidia has already delivered massive gains in the past year and a half, and there are concerns among certain analysts about its ability to sustain its terrific growth. Of course, finding a company that could deliver Nvidia-like gains and turn investors into millionaires isn't an easy task.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
