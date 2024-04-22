|
22.04.2024 07:00:00
Forget Nvidia: Here's 1 Other Data Center Stock to Buy Instead
One of the hottest themes pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to new heights is artificial intelligence (AI). Applications from ChatGPT and competing platforms have taken the world by storm, and the momentum doesn't appear to be slowing down.Like all emerging growth trends, there are loads of opportunities to invest in artificial intelligence (AI). One of the bigger areas in the AI realm is data centers.While Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and other leading chip companies fuel demand for data center services, there's another opportunity that's caught my attention. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) is an emerging player developing infrastructure for data centers. Let's dive into how Vertiv is benefiting from the AI boom and assess if now is a good opportunity to scoop up some shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|NVIDIA führend auf KI-Markt: Experten besorgt über mögliche Monopol-Stellung (finanzen.at)
|
17:35
|Magnificent Seven müssen Rekordverlust beim Börsenwert hinnehmen - Kursabsturz der NVIDIA-Aktie setzt unter Druck (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Start Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.24
|Analyst optimistisch: Ist die Amazon-Aktie das neue NVIDIA? (finanzen.at)