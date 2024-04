Forget Nvidia: Here's 1 Other Data Center Stock to Buy Instead

One of the hottest themes pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to new heights is artificial intelligence (AI). Applications from ChatGPT and competing platforms have taken the world by storm, and the momentum doesn't appear to be slowing down.Like all emerging growth trends, there are loads of opportunities to invest in artificial intelligence (AI). One of the bigger areas in the AI realm is data centers.While Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and other leading chip companies fuel demand for data center services, there's another opportunity that's caught my attention. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) is an emerging player developing infrastructure for data centers. Let's dive into how Vertiv is benefiting from the AI boom and assess if now is a good opportunity to scoop up some shares.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel