Forget Nvidia: Here's My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Instead

There is no doubt that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to buy on the market in the past year-and-a-half thanks to the critical role it is playing in the advancement of this technology.After all, training large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT wouldn't have been possible without chips from Nvidia . Major cloud computing companies and governments around the globe have been lining up to buy Nvidia 's AI graphics processing units (GPUs), leading to outstanding growth in the company's revenue and earnings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel