Forget Nvidia: Jim Cramer Says This Company Could Be About to Cash In on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centers

One of the biggest investment areas among artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities is data centers. Applications in generative AI are fueling a new wave of demand for cloud storage, server racks, network infrastructure, and more.While Nvidia is a major provider of data center services, other players are emerging with formidable solutions. Moreover, even big tech giants, such as Amazon, are investing significant sums into building their own data centers. Savvy investors understand that there are a host of opportunities making inroads in the growing data center realm -- a market expected to reach nearly $440 billion by 2028, according to Statista.Stock analyst and media personality Jim Cramer recently named Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) as a top pick for data center services. While this may seem a bit out of the ordinary, Constellation Energy is currently discussing some interesting partnerships and could very well emerge as a big winner of the AI data center boom.