|
20.05.2024 14:21:00
Forget Nvidia: Jim Cramer Says This Company Could Be About to Cash In on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centers
One of the biggest investment areas among artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities is data centers. Applications in generative AI are fueling a new wave of demand for cloud storage, server racks, network infrastructure, and more.While Nvidia is a major provider of data center services, other players are emerging with formidable solutions. Moreover, even big tech giants, such as Amazon, are investing significant sums into building their own data centers. Savvy investors understand that there are a host of opportunities making inroads in the growing data center realm -- a market expected to reach nearly $440 billion by 2028, according to Statista.Stock analyst and media personality Jim Cramer recently named Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) as a top pick for data center services. While this may seem a bit out of the ordinary, Constellation Energy is currently discussing some interesting partnerships and could very well emerge as a big winner of the AI data center boom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:00
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Montagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
15:39
|KI-Profiteur um NVIDIA: Analysten für Micron-Kursziel zuversichtlicher - Micron-Aktie gewinnt (finanzen.at)
|
18.05.24
|Vermögensverwalter unbeeindruckt von KI-Titeln wie NVIDIA-Aktie: Viele Erwartungen übertrieben (finanzen.at)
|
18.05.24
|Nvidia could be the most valuable stock in the US (Financial Times)
|
17.05.24
|"Sell in May and go away" auch bei NVIDIA-Aktie? Was gegen die Börsenweisheit spricht (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|NVIDIA- und Microsoft-Aktie behalten Rekordhochs im Fokus (dpa-AFX)
|
15.05.24
|NVIDIA überlegen? - Warum IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani eine andere Aktie für den wahren KI-Gewinner hält (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Wells Fargo-Experte erhöht Kursziel - Starker Umsatz bei Rechenzentren erwartet (finanzen.at)