Forget Nvidia: These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Members Are Considerably Cheaper Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Over the last 30 years, no next-big-thing trend has changed the corporate landscape more than the advent of the internet. However, the arrival of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution may give history a run for its money.In its simplest form, AI utilizes software and systems to oversee tasks that would normally be delegated to humans. The incorporation of machine learning, which allows software and systems to "learn" over time and become more proficient at their tasks, is what ultimately gives AI utility in practically every sector and industry.