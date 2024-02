Forget Nvidia: These 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks Offer More Tantalizing Upside in 2024

Wall Street turned in a banner performance in 2023. When the curtain closed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had managed to hit multiple record highs, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shot higher by 24% and 43%, respectively. A fresh bull market has emerged, and growth stocks are to thank for it.Although the "Magnificent Seven" have collectively taken credit for the outperformance of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite since the start of 2023, no megacap growth stock has stood out more than semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Shares have skyrocketed more than 327% in less than 13 months, with the company tacking on more than $1 trillion in market value.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel