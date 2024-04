Forget Nvidia: These Are the 3 Tech Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Technology stocks have been in high demand over the past year or so, driving the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite to new heights. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to lead that charge higher.Like many investors, billionaires are intrigued by the potential to profit from these next-generation algorithms and have piled into AI stocks like there's no tomorrow. Recent research by The Motley Fool shines a light on the most popular technology stocks held by billionaire hedge fund managers.It should come as a surprise to almost no one that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is near the top of the list. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have been instrumental in facilitating AI processing, leading to triple-digit revenue and profit gains last year and headlines galore. What they might find surprising, however, is that two AI tech stocks are owned by more hedge funds, while another is neck and neck with Nvidia .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel