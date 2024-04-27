|
27.04.2024 17:10:00
Forget Nvidia, These Unstoppable Stocks Are Better Buys
Nvidia has been an amazing stock to own over the past few years, generating incredible returns for investors. But the risk is that expectations may be too high for the stock, especially with respect to artificial intelligence (AI). And that means the stock could be vulnerable to a sell-off if reality doesn't align with the sky-high expectations investors and consumers have created for AI.The future of AI is difficult to predict. What's much more predictable is the need for healthcare, and the growing demand that will come from a larger and aging population. And in that sense, investors may be better off considering investing in some unstoppable healthcare stocks that are poised for a lot of growth in the years to come. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) may be safer growth stocks for investors to consider than Nvidia. Here's why these stocks look so attractive right now.Eli Lilly has become the most valuable healthcare stock in the world with a market cap of around $700 billion. But there's still much more room for it to rise in value, for two big reasons: Mounjaro and Zepbound. The former is its diabetes drug and the latter is its weight loss drug. Both are essentially the same as they contain the active ingredient tirzepatide, but they are approved for different indications. Combined, they could generate at least $50 billion in annual sales at their peaks. For a company that reported $34 billion in sales for all of last year, that could be an incredible amount of growth on the horizon for Eli Lilly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
