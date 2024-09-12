|
12.09.2024 11:45:00
Forget Nvidia: This Could Be a Better Artificial Intelligence Stock to Buy Right Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) now has a market cap of about $2.5 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. The stock has enjoyed an incredible rally in the past couple of years, and even though it has been declining in recent weeks, it's still up by an amazing 115% since January.While there are plenty of opportunities for the leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker's business to grow, because it now trades at such a high valuation that it could take a while for investors who buy it today to reap a high return from the stock.That's why it's worth considering other AI stocks that may have more upside, and which can benefit from strong demand for Nvidia's AI chips. One stock such stock that looks like an underrated AI investment today is Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.09.24
|Nach NVIDIA-Kurseinbruch: Vermögen von NVIDIA-Chef Huang schrumpft deutlich - nicht mehr im "100-Milliarden-Dollar-Club" (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)