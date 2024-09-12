12.09.2024 11:45:00

Forget Nvidia: This Could Be a Better Artificial Intelligence Stock to Buy Right Now

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) now has a market cap of about $2.5 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. The stock has enjoyed an incredible rally in the past couple of years, and even though it has been declining in recent weeks, it's still up by an amazing 115% since January.While there are plenty of opportunities for the leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker's business to grow, because it now trades at such a high valuation that it could take a while for investors who buy it today to reap a high return from the stock.That's why it's worth considering other AI stocks that may have more upside, and which can benefit from strong demand for Nvidia's AI chips. One stock such stock that looks like an underrated AI investment today is Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten