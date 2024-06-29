Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
Forget Nvidia: This ETF Could Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has generated some massive returns for investors in recent years. But the danger in buying the stock today is that at an extremely high valuation, you might be limited in the returns you get from it. While it may still be a good long-term investment, you may be better off putting your money into other growth stocks instead.You could even simplify your strategy even further by investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF), which can give you exposure to a broad range of stocks while still putting you on a path to generate some great returns.For growth investors, one ETF that is a popular option is the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ). It tracks the Nasdaq-100 index and gives investors exposure to the top growth stocks in the world within just a single investment. It's a safer alternative than putting all or even most of your money into a few investments, even if you're incredibly bullish on them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

