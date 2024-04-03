|
03.04.2024 12:45:00
Forget Nvidia: This Index Fund Could Turn Your $50 Per Month Into More than $100,000
Nvidia stock has proven its ability to generate big gains over the long term, soaring more than 1,800% over the past five years. And the company's dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market -- with 80% share -- could continue to push the stock higher over time.But investing in a high-growth stock like Nvidia comes with a certain amount of risk, and it's important for investors to carefully monitor company and industry news as well as earnings reports. So, Nvidia remains an investment opportunity, but it may not be the right one for everybody.I've got some good news, though -- there are plenty of other ways to grow wealth, and one of them actually is lower risk and requires minimal effort. In fact, the only thing you have to do is set aside $50 per month, and over time, your investment could surpass $100,000. I'm talking about investing in an index fund. So, forget Nvidia, and let's find out more about this easy and potentially explosive strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
